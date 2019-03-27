|
|
Doris Wallace Holloway
Columbia - Graveside services for Doris Wallace Holloway, age 81 will be held at 2 PM Friday, March 29, 2019 at Welcome Home Cemetery, Grayson, Louisiana under the direction of Riser Funeral Home of Columbia. Officiating will be Daniel Hoover, pastor of Westlakes Seventh-Day Adventist Church in West Monroe. A visitation will be held at the graveside.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a .
Riser Funeral Home
Columbia, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 27, 2019