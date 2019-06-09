Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea Girault Garrett


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothea Girault Garrett Obituary
Dorothea Girault Garrett

Monroe - Dorothea Girault Garrett, 93, died peacefully at home on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born in Shreveport, LA, the second daughter of Edward Shepard Girault and Bernice Jones Girault.

Dorothea grew up in Monroe where she attended the city schools and graduated from Neville High School in 1942. She graduated from LSU in 1946, with a B. A. degree. After college she taught at Neville for two years, where she coached Neville's first girls' basketball team, which won the first eleven games.

Dorothea was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Junior Charity League, Colonial Dames, Town and Country Garden Club, Junior Study Club, and First Church of Christ, Scientist.

Dorothea was one of the outstanding women amateur golfers in Louisiana. She enjoyed playing at Bayou DeSiard Country Club, where she was six times club champion.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David I. Garrett, Jr.; and her three sisters.

Dorothea is survived by her children, Nancy G. Holder of Dallas, TX, David I. Garrett, III (Susan) of Linthicum Heights, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service has been planned.

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from June 9 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.