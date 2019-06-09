|
|
Dorothea Girault Garrett
Monroe - Dorothea Girault Garrett, 93, died peacefully at home on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born in Shreveport, LA, the second daughter of Edward Shepard Girault and Bernice Jones Girault.
Dorothea grew up in Monroe where she attended the city schools and graduated from Neville High School in 1942. She graduated from LSU in 1946, with a B. A. degree. After college she taught at Neville for two years, where she coached Neville's first girls' basketball team, which won the first eleven games.
Dorothea was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Junior Charity League, Colonial Dames, Town and Country Garden Club, Junior Study Club, and First Church of Christ, Scientist.
Dorothea was one of the outstanding women amateur golfers in Louisiana. She enjoyed playing at Bayou DeSiard Country Club, where she was six times club champion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David I. Garrett, Jr.; and her three sisters.
Dorothea is survived by her children, Nancy G. Holder of Dallas, TX, David I. Garrett, III (Susan) of Linthicum Heights, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service has been planned.
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from June 9 to June 13, 2019