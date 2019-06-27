|
|
Dorothy Carmena Hill
West Monroe - Funeral services for Dorothy Carmena Hill, 93, will be held in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Terry Slawson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service, and interment will follow in the Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Dot, or "Dotty," as she was known by many of her lifelong friends, was born on October 11, 1925, in Bogalusa, Louisiana and passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Rosemont Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in West Monroe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. "Jack" Hill; her parents, Emmett W. and Lucy Carmena; and her brother, Emmett W. Carmena, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Charles A. Hill, Jr. and wife Janis; two grandchildren, Charles A. "Trey" Hill III, and Amy Bourgeois and husband Bartley; great grandson, Jackson Charles "Jack" Hill; great granddaughters, Harper Katherine and Emma Jane Bourgeois; and sister-in-law, Jill Carmena.
Dot, a retired educator from the Ouachita Parish School System, spent her entire teaching career at Ouachita Parish High School. She began her first year in 1959, the year that OPHS moved from South Grand Street to Kansas and Blanks Street; and there she remained until the new school complex opened on Millhaven Road where she spent the last years of her career. For thirty-four years Dot brought to countless young minds not only wisdom but also understanding, support, and genuine care.
Dot loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren; and Dot loved life. In the words of a dear friend, "Dotty was a special lady who lived life with grace, strength, and independence," always with a positive smile or a helping hand. Dot also served her Lord as a member of the First Baptist Church in Monroe for over seventy years.
Besides her family, Dot loved to travel the world, seeking to see new places and to learn new things; and travel the world she did, from flying by the tip of Mount Everest to riding the Trans-Siberian Railroad across the top of Russia. In her travels, she explored the United Kingdom, China, Egypt, the Amazon and Machu Pichu, as well as the European and Mediterranean countries. Dot stepped on every continent, including Antarctica twice. Most amazing to her family was her trip to Easter Island and Bora Bora as she approached her ninetieth decade.
Dot relished life in her time on this earth; however, she also looked forward to the day when she would go "home." She knew that would be the greatest trip of all. Always sharing that "she was blessed," Dot never realized what a blessing she was to all around her. She will be profoundly missed.
The family would like to thank the directors and staff at Rosemont for the love and care they showered on Dot during her last months. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Seeker Springs, River Cities Humane Society, or the .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 27, 2019