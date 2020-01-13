|
Dorothy Edwards Hilburn Ott
West Monroe - Funeral services for Dorothy Edwards Hilburn Ott, 90, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Dr. Jim Wolfe will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1:00 PM until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens.
Dorothy was born June 21, 1929 in West Monroe, LA and passed away January 13, 2020 in Monroe, LA. She was a member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church and retired from Manville Bag Company after 34 years. Dorothy was preceded in death by parents, George and Dollie Edwards; sister, Doris Heiman; brother, Dexter Edwards; and son-in-law, Billy Cy Frazier.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Larry Ott; daughter, Linda Hilburn Frazier; sister, Dovie Lenard Parker and husband Roger; sister-in-law, Marilyn Edwards; grandchildren, Trey Frazier and wife Candice, Brian Frazier and wife Angel and Andy Frazier; 11 great-grandchildren; close niece, Sandra Simon; and other nieces and nephews.
