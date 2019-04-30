|
Dorothy Elaine Curtis
- - November 19, 1926 - April 7, 2019
Dorothy Elaine Corry was born on November 19, 1926 to William Barr and Guellea Guise (Peg) Corry in Monroe, Louisiana. "Dot" and her sisters Peggy Barr and Jean grew up playing on their grandmother's farm, floating in the bayou, and were very active in their local Methodist church.
Dot graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in 1943 and enrolled at the local community college that fall. While attending a Sunday School party shortly before her 17th birthday, she met a handsome young airman from Alabama, Billy Ray Curtis. Bill says he took one look at Dot and knew he needed to "grab her up" before someone else did. They spent the next 11 months writing faithfully, and were married on September 29, 1944 in Monroe. They relocated to Clovis, New Mexico following their wedding, the first of many homes they would establish during their almost 30 years of service in the United States Air Force.
In 1945, Dot gave birth to the first of what would be the couple's five children, Mary, who, like Martha in 1946, was born in Monroe. Peggy, Michael, and Barbara came along in the years, and places, that followed.
Dottie spent many years raising their family on her own while Bill was away on duty, which included significant time away serving in three wars. She was an exemplary mother, providing love and stability for all of their children as they grew. She was an excellent cook, an avid gardener, and she loved to bake. She was very active in the church wherever they were living, and she volunteered in countless ways with other military spouses at each air base where they were stationed. In 1971, Bill retired and they moved one last time, to southern Oregon, where Dorothy would become the working parent, having a 20 year career at Bear Creek Corporation, home of Harry & David and Jackson & Perkins, whom she always referred to as "the fruit and rose people".
On Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, Dorothy passed away peacefully in her home, sleeping beside her husband of almost 75 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters. She is survived by her husband, her children, and over 40 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, all of whom are grateful beyond measure for her life and her love, and already miss their "Tottee" terribly.
A private graveside service was held at Eagle Point National Cemetery in southern Oregon. A memorial service was held Saturday, April 27th at Eastwood Baptist Church, 675 N. Keene Way Drive, in Medford Oregon. The family requests that a donation be made to a in Dorothy's honor if you are so led.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 30, 2019