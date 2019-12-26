Services
Dorothy Eloise Frith

Dorothy Eloise Frith Obituary
Dorothy Eloise Frith

West Monroe - Funeral services for Dorothy Eloise Frith will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe. Rev. Bobby Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe.

Eloise was born March 24, 1934 in Eros, Louisiana and passed away after a lengthy illness on December 25, 2019. She retired from R. L. Polk & Co. and worked as a child care provider for over 10 years. Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, John Frith; daughter, Darlene Burford; parents, Thomas Alvin and Almeda Lawrence Brown; son-in-law, Jerry Hennen; brothers, Ezell Brown, Alphie Brown.

Eloise is survived by her daughter, Susan Hennen; two grandchildren, Jennifer Kelly, Gary Don Blazier; one great-grandchild, Jacob Kelly; sisters, Lessie Faulk and husband David, Virginia King; many other cherished nieces, nephews, life-long friend, Billie Bradshaw.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Oncology Associates, Alpha Home Care especially David Turner, and Heart of Hospice especially Shannon Gannon in the love and care of their mother/grandmother.

Pallbearers will be Devon Yates, Lynn Faulk, Dean Faulk, Nick King, and Mitchell Yates.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The News Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
