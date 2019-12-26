|
|
Dorothy Eloise Frith
West Monroe - Funeral services for Dorothy Eloise Frith will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe. Rev. Bobby Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe.
Eloise was born March 24, 1934 in Eros, Louisiana and passed away after a lengthy illness on December 25, 2019. She retired from R. L. Polk & Co. and worked as a child care provider for over 10 years. Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, John Frith; daughter, Darlene Burford; parents, Thomas Alvin and Almeda Lawrence Brown; son-in-law, Jerry Hennen; brothers, Ezell Brown, Alphie Brown.
Eloise is survived by her daughter, Susan Hennen; two grandchildren, Jennifer Kelly, Gary Don Blazier; one great-grandchild, Jacob Kelly; sisters, Lessie Faulk and husband David, Virginia King; many other cherished nieces, nephews, life-long friend, Billie Bradshaw.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Oncology Associates, Alpha Home Care especially David Turner, and Heart of Hospice especially Shannon Gannon in the love and care of their mother/grandmother.
Pallbearers will be Devon Yates, Lynn Faulk, Dean Faulk, Nick King, and Mitchell Yates.
