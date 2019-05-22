|
|
Dorothy J. Smith
Liddieville - Funeral services for Dorothy J. Smith, 84, of Liddieville, will be held 2 pm Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Beouf River Baptist Church, with Rev. Bruce Cardin and Rev. Kevin Goodman officiating. Interment will follow in Ogden Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 pm until time of service at the church.
Dorothy was born April 9, 1935, in Winnsboro and passed from this life on May 21, 2019, at her residence in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Smith was a member of Beouf River Baptist Church, and caretaker of Ogden Cemetery. She was a hardworking wife and mother, making sure all eleven of her children were well taken care of. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband.
She is preceded in death by her husband James P. Smith, Sr. and one daughter, Gwen Horne.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her children: James Paul "Buddy" Smith, Jr. of Gilbert, Debbie Wood of Winnsboro, Brenda Cook and husband Jay of Longview, TX, Glenda Phillips of Minden, Jerry Wayne Smith, Sr. and wife Pam of Crowville, Kenneth Smith of Liddieville, Kathy Smith of Liddieville, Rodney Smith of Baskin, Roger Smith of Winnsboro, and Donald Smith and wife Angie of Liddieville; twenty grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Blake Smith, Dalton Smith, Jerry Smith, Justin Smith, Tanner Smith and Tom Cook.
Honorary pallbearers will be Grant Fontana and Adam Wood.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Gill First National Funeral Home
Winnsboro, LA
Published in The News Star on May 22, 2019