Dorothy Roberts Head
West Monroe - The Celebration of the life of Dorothy Roberts Head will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Feazel Chapel of First Baptist Church, West Monroe, LA with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating and assisted by Dr. Woods Watson and Rev. Michael Wood. Interment will follow the service at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Oscar Head; "Mama" to her daughters and their spouses, Annette Epps (Mike), Vickie Bumgardner (Thomas); and son, Mickey Oscar Head (Becky); "MeeMaw" to six special grandchildren, Mindy Epps Jones (Chris), Ryan Epps (Paige), Laura and Emma Bumgardner, Sarah and William Head and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Sadie Jones; sisters,
Betty Jeffress and Sandra Williams (Jerry); sister-in-law's, Ann Roberts,
Cascille Roberts and LuWana Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until service time on Wednesday at Feazel Chapel of First Baptist Church of West Monroe.
