1/
Dorothy Roberts Head
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Roberts Head

West Monroe - The Celebration of the life of Dorothy Roberts Head will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Feazel Chapel of First Baptist Church, West Monroe, LA with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating and assisted by Dr. Woods Watson and Rev. Michael Wood. Interment will follow the service at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Oscar Head; "Mama" to her daughters and their spouses, Annette Epps (Mike), Vickie Bumgardner (Thomas); and son, Mickey Oscar Head (Becky); "MeeMaw" to six special grandchildren, Mindy Epps Jones (Chris), Ryan Epps (Paige), Laura and Emma Bumgardner, Sarah and William Head and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Sadie Jones; sisters,

Betty Jeffress and Sandra Williams (Jerry); sister-in-law's, Ann Roberts,

Cascille Roberts and LuWana Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until service time on Wednesday at Feazel Chapel of First Baptist Church of West Monroe.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved