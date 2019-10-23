Services
West Monroe - Funeral Mass for Mrs. Dorothy Soignier, 89, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Paschal Catholic Church, West Monroe with Rev. Frank Coens officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Mrs. Soignier was born February 1, 1930, and passed away October 22, 2019. She was a charter member at St. Paschal Catholic Church. She met the love of her life at an ice cream party and after just six months of courtship they were married on November 11, 1948, and spent 71 years together.

Survivors include her husband, Buck Soignier; two daughters, Angela Maher and husband Bill, and Beverly St. Vgine and husband Danny; three sons, David Soignier and wife Vickie, Bruce Soignier, and Greg Soignier and wife Tammy; grandchildren, Melanie Soignier, Cory Maher, Jason Soignier, Ethan Soignier, Ian Soignier, and Caleb Soignier; great grandchildren, Kristen Dowdy, Michael Francis Soignier, Lucy Soignier, David Joe Neathery, and Jack Hummel; and great-great grandchild, Laken McClain.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Cory Maher, Jason Soignier, Ethan Soignier, Ian Soignier and Caleb Soignier.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA.

Memorials may be made to St. Paschal Catholic Church.

The family would like to give special thanks to The Oaks Nursing Home staff for all the love and care shown to Mrs. Soignier.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
