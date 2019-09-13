|
Dorothy Taylor
West Monroe - Dorothy Sue Rinehart Taylor, born January 5, 1933, passed peacefully September 11, 2019, at her residence following a lengthy illness.
Dorothy worked at the News-Star Paper as a phone room supervisor starting in 1976. She also had her own weekly genealogy column in the News-Star. In 1987, she was awarded a plaque for Woman of the Year by Monroe-West Monroe Board of Realtors Women's Council and another plaque for 20 plus years of service with the News-Star. She retired December 21, 2000. She spent most of her time working on genealogy and made many friends from all over the United States. She was also the Secretary and Treasurer of the Northeast Louisiana Gem and Mineral Society for 20 plus years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Roy Rinehart, Sr. and Willie Dean Hennen Rinehart; her brother, Thomas Roy Rinehart, Jr.; her sister, Johnnie L. Rinehart Ellis; and grandson, Dustin Wayne Henry.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Bro. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Douglas Cemetery, Choudrant, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Pallbearers will be Brad Crouch, Clay Joslin, Joseph Joslin, Austin Swanlaw, Nick Swanlaw, and Gage Henry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Winston Walding, James Crouch, Randy Aaron, Lance Joslin and Tom Rinehart.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 53 years of marriage, Joseph (Joe) David Taylor; her daughter, Glenda Sue Walding and husband William Winston Walding of Choudrant, Louisiana; her son, Billy Wayne Henry, Jr. and wife April Marie Henry of Houston, Texas; a special niece Charlotte Hayes and husband Greg Hayes of Vicksburg, Mississippi. She also is survived by her sisters, Tommie Ann Webb of Choudrant, Louisiana, Sybil C. Woodard of Shreveport, Louisiana and Jeanette Crouch and James Crouch of New Boston, Texas; her grandchildren, Angela Joslin, Waylon Walding, Kristie Whitley, Amanda Parnell, Jaclyn Bourque, Lynn Foreman, Chad Henry, Nicole Henry, Tasha Henry, Gage Henry and Britany Henry; she had 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
The family would like to thank all the residents and staff at Cornerstone Hospital in West Monroe, Louisiana for taking care of our precious wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt for a short time. (Thank you Teresa Taylor for taking care of our family) Dorothy was allowed to come home where she felt most at peace.
The family also wants to thank Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care for taking care of Dorothy (Dot) this past month. Thank you Amy, Nancy, and Jennia for all you have done for her and for us.) Each of you have been such a blessing to all of us.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations for St. Jude's or the .
