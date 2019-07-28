|
Dorothy "Dot" Tolar
West Monroe - Funeral services Celebrating the Life of Dorothy "Dot" Tolar, 75, of West Monroe, will be held at 3:00 P.M., Monday, July 29, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with
Dr. Kevin Stewart and Rev. Rick Crandall officiating. Interment will follow in Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens in West Monroe.
Dorothy was born August 17, 1943 in Monroe, LA and passed away July 26, 2019. She was a member of the McClendon Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA. Dot was the Radiology Manager at E. A. Conway Medical Center for 40 years. She loved spending time with her family and is preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" and Beatrice Martin Cleveland and by her son, Rodney Tolar.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Ray Tolar and wife, Tracy; daughter, Dana Tolar Reynolds and husband, Sidney "Butch" Reynolds, II.; grandchildren, Virginia Tolar Giesen and husband, James, Christina Tolar, Katelynn Dear, Johnni Tolar, Nathaniel Flores, and Lucas Tolar and wife, Masie; great grandchildren, Landon Giesen and Dannie Giesen.
Pallbearers will be Lonnie Shephard, Perry Green, Mike Brooks, Donald Taylor, Matthew Garner, Richard Atterton, and Russ Price. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Rey Yatco, Kenneth Jackson, Al Robertson, Larry Boyte, and Ray Arthur.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
