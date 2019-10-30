|
|
Dorothy Walters
Hebert Community - Funeral Services for Mrs. Dorothy Walters, 91, of the Hebert Community, will be 11:00 AM Monday, November 4, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Rev. Johnny Miller officiating and the eulogy to be given by the niece, Laura Mills Naiser. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Mrs. Walters was born in Jena, LA on September 19, 1928, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 29, 2019, at her house surrounded by her family. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Hebert, LA. Mrs. Walters is preceded in death by her husband, Reece Walters. Survivors include her daughters, Dottie Smith (John) of Monroe, Sheila Yellott (Steve) of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughters, Kate Desormeaux (Joey) of Liberty Hill, TX, and Anna Gregory (Ryan) of Oak Grove; great-grandchildren, Reece and Bennett Desormeaux, James, Samuel, and Adaline Gregory; sister, Lavon Mills (Jim) of Georgetown, TX; sisters-in-law, Joan Hudson and Julia Hudson both of AR; numerous nieces and nephews; long-time friend, Dot Howard. Pallbearers will be Joey Desormeaux, Ryan Gregory, Cliff Hudson, Patrick Hudson, Reece Hudson, and Christian Simon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Vernon Duchesne, Louis Walters, and Raymond Walters. The family would like to extend a special thank you to mother's caregivers, Terry Woods, Vickie Walker, Michelle Walters, Elendra Cheffin, and Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM Monday, November 4, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Memorial donations may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home or Bethany Baptist Church in Hebert, LA.
Online registry/condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, Louisiana
Published in The News Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019