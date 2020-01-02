|
|
Dorothy (Dotty) Willett Robert
Eros - A celebration of life for Dorothy (Dotty) Willett Robert of Eros, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Minster John Edward Jowers will officiate. A private entombment will be at a later date at Kilpatrick's Open Air Chapel Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. ~ 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Dotty was born January 20, 1943, West Monroe, LA and passed away peacefully at home with family December 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis Carl Willett and Mary Catherine Willbanks Willett. She enjoyed reading, traveling after retirement in the RV, and one of the all time best bargain shoppers in town.
She is survived by loving husband of 57 years, Curtis Robert, Sr.; son Curtis Robert, JR., daughter Carla Jowers (Donny), grandson Ronnie Meredith (Taylor) and great granddaughter Emilia Meredith.
In lieu of flowers donate to .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020