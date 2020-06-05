Doshie Margaret Gunn Maynor
West Monroe - Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery for Doshie Margaret Gunn Maynor of West Monroe, with Pastor David Clary officiating. Mrs. Maynor was born on February 9, 1933, in Monroe, Louisiana and passed away June 4, 2020, at the age of 87, from Pneumonia related to COVID-19.
Mrs. Maynor was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Florence Gunn, and her biological father, Rufus Sanders Cannon. Her survivors include two children from her first marriage: Randall Clary, and Becky Clary Burkes and husband Jake, all from Monroe.
In April 1956, Mrs. Maynor married Herman J. Maynor, now deceased, and of that union one child was born, Sandra Maynor Perritt and husband, Berney of Calhoun. Also surviving Mrs. Maynor, are two stepsons, Kenny Maynor and wife, Nancy, and Danny Maynor and wife, Dianne, all of West Monroe; grandchildren, Shonna Dumas Hart and husband, Jeff, Malea Zuber and husband, Regan, Scott Allen and wife, Joanna, Christy Allen, Shane Clary, David Clary and wife, Christina, Kimberly Sudduth and husband, Lee, Deara Dabbs and husband, Gill, Kathy Kennedy, and Brian Maynor and wife, Dawn; twenty-two great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
Mother was saved and baptized when she was a young teenage girl. God blessed her with the ability to play the piano, and she used that talent to play at many churches through the years. She loved her family and her many friends and will be dearly missed by all. She is completely healed and playing her music in Heaven.
The family would like to thank the West Monroe Guest House staff and nurses for all the love and care they gave Mother the past six years, and also the nurses and doctors at St. Francis Medical Center for taking such good care of mother the last three weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your church or the charity of your choice.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.