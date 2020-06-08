Dovie Demaris Hall
Monroe - Graveside service for Mrs. Dovie Demaris Hall, 78, of Monroe, will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home of Monroe. Mrs. Dovie Demaris Hall was born on July 5, 1941 and passed from this life on June 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Hall Sr.; brothers, Joseph Hays, and Quincy Hays; parents, Harim and Oble Hays. Survivors left to cherish her memory are her children, James Edward Hall Jr. and wife Stephanie, Fort Necessity, La., Glen Allen Hall and wife Brenda, West Monroe, La, Mike Hall and wife Neva, Monroe, La, Chris Hall, Monroe; Brother, Harmon Hays and wife Helen, Monroe, La.; sister Ms. Bernice. Mrs. Dovie Demaris Hall had six beloved grandchildren and ten greatgrandchildren. Our family would like to thank the staff, Nursing and Residents for all the love and care given to Dovie while at the Ouachita Health Care. Everyone went above

and beyond to make sure she was taken care of.

Griffin Funeral Home

Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
