|
|
Doy D. "Red" Raborn
Monroe - Doy D. "Red" Raborn went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 16, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.
Red was born on November 26, 1941, in the woods South of Spotsville, AR, on the edges of Cornie and Hurricane Creek Bottoms. He spent a great part of his early life in those woods and loved to return to them as an adult and hunt and fish and just roam in the woods. Red said he always felt close to God in these woods, that these woods were God's "Garden".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ola and Ivey Raborn, Sr., his brother, Madison Lee Raborn and wife Louise, and brother, Ivey Owen Raborn and his wife Mary. Red was also preceded in death by his 4 year old grandson, Jake Owen Raborn, whom we lost to cancer in 2006. And he lost his loving wife of 43 years and the mother of his children, Gloria Raborn in 2005.
He is survived by one sister, Mavis Raborn Crowder of Magnolia, AR. Red leaves three children to cherish his memory, son, Eddie Raborn and his wife Marina of Monroe, LA, daughter, Bonnie Raborn Eubanks and husband Chris of Monroe, LA and son, Don Raborn and wife Staci of Montgomery, TX.
Red is also survived by eight grandchildren, which were one of his greater joys in his life, Madison, Jordan and Tucker Raborn of Monroe, Masie Eubanks Tolar and husband Lucas, Maggie Eubanks of Monroe, Madison Hope Raborn of Montgomery, TX, Hunter and Hayden Pardue of Monroe, LA. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and friends scattered all over Texas and Arkansas. He is also survived by a previous wife, Margie Raborn of Houston, TX.
Red is also survived by his present wife, Pam, whom he thinks was sent to him as a Godsend for his golden years. They may not have had many years together, but they made every precious day together enjoyable for each other. Pam has two children, Matt Starnes and Jennifer Lingefelt and husband, Brian. She has three grandchildren, Hunter Starnes, Tyler and Raven Lingefelt.
Red worked in the engineering design and construction field all his adult life. He was a retired Mechanical and Piping Designer. Red and his family moved to Monroe in 1972 and raised their family here since then. He was a member of North Monroe Baptist Church for many of those years. Red loved his God, his family and NASCAR racing. He loved watching his children grow up and attended many of their school activities and sporting events. Red did the same with his grandchildren in his later years. He was not necessarily as active in his church as he would have liked to have been but he and his wife Gloria did many good deeds for other families and people they felt deserved a helping hand. Some of these deeds were known but many were anonymous because that is the way Red and Gloria wanted it. They would go without something if they thought someone else was more in need of it than they were. They were never short on love for each other and for their fellow man, especially if he was in need.
Red now resides with his loved ones, family and friends that have gone on before him. Even now he is probably trying to get Dale Earnhardt, Sr. to just let him drive the black No. 3 Chevrolet a few laps around that Heavenly race track.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home on Hwy 165 North in Monroe and a celebration of Red's life will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Eckhardt and Rev. Jay George officiating. Following the service, Red will be laid to rest beside Gloria at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 80 East.
Pallbearers will be Danny Cheatham, Tommy Coronado, Mike Downhour, Bob Webber, David Brodnax, and Mike Lanham.
Honorary Pallbearers will be J.J. Yeley, Kyle Chapman, Lance Roberts, and Clint Perodeau.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or to North Monroe Baptist Church, 210 Finks Hideaway Road, Monroe, LA, 71203.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.come
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe
Published in The News Star on Mar. 18, 2019