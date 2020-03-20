|
Doyle Raborn
West Monroe - Doyle Raborn, 88, of West Monroe was born on July 28, 1931 in Winn Parish, LA and passed away March 19, 2020. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church for over 50 years and retired from the United States Postal Service after 41 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Layton and Lena Durbin Raborn; 4 brothers and sisters.
Doyle is survived by his wife of 61 years Nancy Whatley Raborn;
3 children; Len Raborn, Jr., John Mark Raborn and wife Mickie, and Anastasia "Stacy" Yoshida and husband Mark; grandchildren Amanda Norem and husband Dane, James Raborn, Nicole Mims and husband Jeff, Rachel Raborn, and Gabby Townsend and husband Matt, and Starla Eckhardt; 7 great-grand children.
Memorial donations may be made to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020