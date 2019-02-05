Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Calhoun, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duke McCandlish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duke Stanley McCandlish Sr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Duke Stanley McCandlish Sr. Obituary
Duke Stanley McCandlish, Sr.

West Monroe - Duke Stanley McCandlish, Sr. passed away on February 2, 2019, at the age of 76.

Duke was born on May 14, 1942. He was a volunteer fireman, a reserve police officer for the city of West Monroe, employed at UPS for over 25 years, and worked at Mission Service Supply before retiring.

He was a member of Christ Church in West Monroe, where he developed many personal connections and cherished memories. At Christ Church he truly felt at home and enjoyed every moment.

Duke enjoyed collecting coins and spending time with his grandchildren. His love for them was unmeasurable and no one could make him laugh and smile like they could.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pleasant McCandlish and Edna Cecelia Van Cleave McCandlish; sister, Judy McCandlish Williams; and brother, William Thomas McCandlish.

Survivors include his son, Stan McCandlish and wife Camille; daughter, Julie McCandlish Goodman and husband Stoney; grandchildren, Chael, Presley, Kaine and Taylor; three sisters, Sadie McCandlish Farlee, Bonnie McCandlish Wynne (Billy), and Betty Jane McCandlish Zaunbrecher (Kirk); brother, Raymond McCandlish; cousins and Sister in Christ, Lula McCandlish Tolar; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA, with Rev. Ottis Lenoir officiating.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information