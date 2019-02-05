|
|
Duke Stanley McCandlish, Sr.
West Monroe - Duke Stanley McCandlish, Sr. passed away on February 2, 2019, at the age of 76.
Duke was born on May 14, 1942. He was a volunteer fireman, a reserve police officer for the city of West Monroe, employed at UPS for over 25 years, and worked at Mission Service Supply before retiring.
He was a member of Christ Church in West Monroe, where he developed many personal connections and cherished memories. At Christ Church he truly felt at home and enjoyed every moment.
Duke enjoyed collecting coins and spending time with his grandchildren. His love for them was unmeasurable and no one could make him laugh and smile like they could.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pleasant McCandlish and Edna Cecelia Van Cleave McCandlish; sister, Judy McCandlish Williams; and brother, William Thomas McCandlish.
Survivors include his son, Stan McCandlish and wife Camille; daughter, Julie McCandlish Goodman and husband Stoney; grandchildren, Chael, Presley, Kaine and Taylor; three sisters, Sadie McCandlish Farlee, Bonnie McCandlish Wynne (Billy), and Betty Jane McCandlish Zaunbrecher (Kirk); brother, Raymond McCandlish; cousins and Sister in Christ, Lula McCandlish Tolar; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA, with Rev. Ottis Lenoir officiating.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 5, 2019