Dr. Dwight Delbert "Del" Vines
Calhoun - Funeral Services for Dr. Dwight Delbert "Del" Vines, 88, of Calhoun, LA, will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Calhoun, LA, with Rev. Neil Everett officiating. Interment will follow in Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dwight Delbert Vines was born September 27, 1931, and passed away October 25, 2019.
Dwight Delbert "Del" Vines will be sorely missed by so many people, who will remember their contact, whether casual or more personal, and the impact of their relationship with him. His family mourns him - both the immediate, closely held people who had daily interactions, and the large extended family. The large circle of close friends will miss the phone conversations, the frequent chats, the laughs, and discussing tennis, country music, politics, Christian faith, and family.
The university community mourns him. Former students, who saw him often or encountered him on campus remember his greetings and comments. The faculty and staff he hired, mentored and supported recall visits, talks and policies that benefitted them. Athletes he recruited and cheered for remember his enthusiasm. Groups of university boosters remember his advocacy of their projects. The community at large, whose interests he championed through organizations too numerous to list, remember his help in working to improve public welfare.
Dr. Vines was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Culpepper; his father, Dwight N. Vines; and his brother, Bernard Vines.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Varnado Vines; sons, Michael, Timothy and David; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brothers, Mickey Culpepper and Beau Vines; sisters, Margie Humphrey, Elizabeth Jordan, Martha Henderson, Norma Head, Beverly Goodrich, Sue Jackson and Donna Vines; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Vines, David Vines, Matt Vines, Aaron Vines, Daniel Vines and Kyle Reid.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Monday, October 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Calhoun, LA.
Memorials may be made to ULM or .
Published in The News Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019