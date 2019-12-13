|
Dwight Rabeon Owens
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mr. Dwight Rabeon Owens, 82, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until service time on Sunday at the church.
Mr. Owens was born November 26, 1937 and passed away December 10, 2019. He was a member and Deacon at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, and a member of the Cadeville Masonic Lodge. He liked to hunt, go camping, and he enjoyed working with his cows. Mr. Owens loved his job and the people he worked with at the mill. He also enjoyed going to Gospel singing with his wife Anna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight E. and Ethel J. Owens; sister, Nanette Owens Brown; father-in-law, Nathan Perkins; mother-in-law, Velma Perkins; brother-in-law, Glen Perkins; sisters-in-law, Sally Owens and Peggy Owens.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Anna Perkins Owens; son, Steven Randall Owens and wife Sallie; daughter, Lisa Owens Heckford and husband Wayne; grandchildren, Brandy Bostick and husband Caleb, Jordan Owens, Jacob Heckford and wife Rachel, Annalee Armstrong and husband Blaine, and Savannah Owens; great grandchildren, Ava Heckford, Luna Taylor, Leah Taylor, and one on the way; brothers, Charles "Bill" Owens and wife Janet, and Tom Owens; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Barnett and husband Jack, and Margaret Perkins; brother-in-law, Max Brown and wife Margie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Owens, Jacob Heckford, Blaine Armstrong, Caleb Bostick, Mike Brown and Scott Owens. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019