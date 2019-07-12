Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Gazebo of Hasley Cemetery
West Monroe, LA
Earline Gates Spencer


1928 - 2019
Earline Gates Spencer Obituary
Earline Gates Spencer

Baton Rouge - Memorial services for Earline Gates Spencer will be held at 3:30 PM Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Gazebo of Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.

Earline Gates Spencer was born on June 26, 1928, in Delhi, LA, and passed away on Wednesday, her 91st birthday, in Baton Rouge. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, and businesswoman. She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.

Preceding Earline in death were her parents, Jethro and Nela Pitman; a brother, Otha Pitman; husbands, Homer Gates and Dr. William Spencer; and great-grandchild, Trey Paeth. Surviving family members include brothers, Willie Pitman and Rev. J L Pitman; a sister, Betty Johnston Henry; a son, Ricky Gates; a daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Conny Rush; grandchildren, Kelly Darby, Casey Paeth, Beau Gates, and Erica Rush; great-grandchildren, Noah Gates, Kayden Grant, Jayla Paeth, and Christopher Paeth.

The family requests that donations to a be made in lieu of flowers.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 12, 2019
