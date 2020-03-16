|
|
Earnestine Sharp
Farmerville, LA - Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel in Farmerville with Bro. Aleck Nyegaard officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill ~ Taylor cemetery.
Mrs. Sharp, 86, was born August 12, 1933 in Farmerville and passed away March 14, 2020. She was a faithful member of Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church. Her family lived across from the cemetery, and as little girls, she and her sister, Ruth, would play in the cemetery and they would sing from the hymnals in the opened church. As an adult she was a great cook and loved cooking for others. Because of this and her love for others, we always had extra kids around that she always considered her children. While raising us she did without so that we could have and she somehow always managed to give to St. Jude's Hospital. After we were grown, she went to school to become a Certified Nurses' Assistant and she loved working at Union General Hospital with all of her friends there. She had a strong faith which got her through her biggest heart breaks of losing two sons. We are so thankful that she raised us to always show our love for each other with a hug and an I love you as we were leaving and she always loved us with a "bushel and a peck or more…"
She was preceded in death by her parents, Beasley Ramsey & Thelma White Ramsey; brother, Glen Ramsey; husband, John W. Sharp; sons, Joel Sharp and Philip Sharp; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Sharp.
She is survived by her sons, John B. Sharp of Sterlington and Steven Sharp & wife, Lori of Rocky Branch; daughter, Belinda Matthews & husband, Michael of Ruston; five grandchildren, Levy Beckham, Stacy Beckham, Stephanie Spain, Crystal Matte and Amanda Halley; nine great-grandchildren, Justice, Zack, Kaylee and Xander Beckham, Liam Spain, Piper, Christian and Bradyn Matte, and Grant Halley; seven step-grandchildren; fifteen step great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Published in The News Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020