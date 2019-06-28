Services
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Dr
West Monroe, LA 71291
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Dr
West Monroe, LA 71291
Eddie Taylor


1960 - 2019
Eddie Taylor Obituary
Eddie Taylor

West Monroe - A celebration of life for Mr. Eddie Taylor of West Monroe, LA will be from 10:00am until 12:00pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Griffin Funeral Home 911 Warren Dr. West Monroe.

Mr. Taylor was born June 17, 1960 in West Monroe, LA and passed from this life on June 26, 2019 in Lake Providence, LA at the age of 59.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Poole Taylor.

Survivors include his father, Ralph Taylor and wife, Barbara of West Monroe; one sister, Tara Hudnall and husband, Don of West Monroe; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Published in The News Star on June 28, 2019
