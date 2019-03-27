Bro. Eddy Shoemaker



West Monroe - Rev. Eddy Shoemaker, best known as Bro. Eddy, was born November 14, 1963 in Jackson, Mississippi. He served as pastor in Southern Baptist Churches all over Northeast Louisiana and Mississippi for more than 25 years. He was a full time staff chaplain at St. Francis Medical Center for 11 years, then went on to be a Hospice Chaplain for several years. He was the volunteer chaplain at Glenwood Regional Medical for over 8 years, making rounds almost daily through ER and ICU.



Bro. Eddy was known as a man of prayer. Before his cancer, for more than 16 years, he would get up at 4:00 AM and have a morning prayer time and Bible reading time and then an afternoon prayer time, averaging 2-3 hours daily. Even after being diagnosed with cancer he tried to maintain 2 hours daily. Bro. Eddy met and married his soul mate, Beverly while attending Mississippi College. They celebrated 29 years together on January 6, 2019. They have a daughter, Anne. Bro. Eddy loved to spend time with Anne, going camping, going to State Parks and going swimming with her. He was a wonderful husband and father. He was a humble, kind and gentle man, who loved Jesus Christ with all of his heart. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Jesse and Margaret Shoemaker and a baby sister, Joanne.



Eddy is survived by his wife and soul mate, Beverly Shoemaker; daughter, Anne Hodge and husband, Ethan of California and a sister, Kara Elter and husband Dewayne of Opelousas, LA and their children, Justin, Dani, Devin and Jesse Elter, a great nephew and a great niece.



Funeral services for Bro. Eddy Shoemaker, 55, of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church, West Monroe. Rev. John Rushing, Rev. Gordon Dean and Rev. Tony Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held at Highland Baptist Church West Monroe, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at the church, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.



