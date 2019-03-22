Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
Resources
Edith Mae Haney Dyke Obituary
Edith Mae Haney Dyke

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Edith Mae Haney Dyke, 83, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Phillip McCready officiating. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Dyke passed away on March 19, 2019, at the West Monroe Guest House. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Edith was one of nine children and was the last surviving child born to Laurence Houston Haney and Louise Garner Haney. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and devoted husband of 55 years, Jack Jearl Dyke. The greatest joy in her life was being with her family. She had a way of making each grandchild think that he or she was her "favorite". She was truly a woman who asked so little, but gave so much! She was an adored wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt.

Survivors include her two daughters, Sharon Shelton and husband Joe of Houston, MS, and Brenda Moore and husband Lynn of Monroe, LA; six grandchildren, Darby Shelton of Houston, MS, Stormy Shelton Hall of New Albany, MS, Summer Shelton of Philadelphia, PA, Sky Shelton of Nashville, TN, Laura Moore-Miller of Monroe, LA, and Spencer Moore of Monroe, LA; fifteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at the West Monroe Guest House for loving and caring for our mother, and also special thanks to mother's four special nieces, Jerry Sue, Judy, Wanda and Gale, who visited her almost every day.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 22, 2019
