|
|
Edna Kaye Barrett Jones
Farmerville - Funeral services for Edna Kaye Barrett Jones, 73, of Farmerville will be held at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Steve Barrett and Bro. Kurt Auger officiating. Interment will follow in the Barrett Blocker cemetery near Bernice, La.
Mrs. Jones was born on September 6, 1947 and joined our Heavenly Father on March 1, 2020. Kaye was a member of Farmerville First Baptist Church and a dedicated member of the Ballard Sunday School class. Ms. Kaye will be remembered as a woman who always helped those in need. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and looked forward to her weekly lunches with her special friends.
Kaye is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Jones; parents, Aubrey & Flo Henderson Barrett; sister, Judy Barrett; and brother, Bobby Barrett.
She leaves behind three step-children; her beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren' and many special friends.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. ~ 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials can be made to Farmerville First Baptist Church.
Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Farrar Funeral Home
Farmerville, La.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020