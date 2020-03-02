Services
Farrar Funeral Home - Farmerville
312 Smith St.
Farmerville, LA 71241
(318) 368-3043
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Kaye Barrett Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Kaye Barrett Jones Obituary
Edna Kaye Barrett Jones

Farmerville - Funeral services for Edna Kaye Barrett Jones, 73, of Farmerville will be held at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Steve Barrett and Bro. Kurt Auger officiating. Interment will follow in the Barrett Blocker cemetery near Bernice, La.

Mrs. Jones was born on September 6, 1947 and joined our Heavenly Father on March 1, 2020. Kaye was a member of Farmerville First Baptist Church and a dedicated member of the Ballard Sunday School class. Ms. Kaye will be remembered as a woman who always helped those in need. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and looked forward to her weekly lunches with her special friends.

Kaye is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Jones; parents, Aubrey & Flo Henderson Barrett; sister, Judy Barrett; and brother, Bobby Barrett.

She leaves behind three step-children; her beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren' and many special friends.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. ~ 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials can be made to Farmerville First Baptist Church.

Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com

Farrar Funeral Home

Farmerville, La.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -