Edward D. Cascio D.D.S.
Monroe - Edward D. Cascio began life in Port Allen, Louisiana. Born February 13, 1928, to Eddie and Rosa Cascio, he was the youngest of five children. The year following his birth, his family relocated to Monroe, Louisiana. There, until high school graduation, he attended St. Matthew Catholic School. Beginning his college education at North Louisiana Junior College, he finished his Bachelor of Science degree at Louisiana State University. During the time of the Korean conflict, he subsequently served in the armed forces. Until his honorable discharge in April of 1959, he remained in the United States Army. While in service, in the field of education, he also attained his Master's Degree plus 30. In 1948, at age twenty, Ed began dating the former Belle Hoggatt. Some two and one half years later, on September 1, 1951, they married. Living in both Arkansas and Virginia, upon the Korean armistice, they returned to their hometown. Two children ensued and family life began. From the years 1956 through 1965, at Neville High School he taught Mathematics. In addition to educating students in Algebra, Ed spear headed the creation of a reading lab as well. The lab, whose main function was to aid those students lacking in reading proficiency, was an accomplishment of which he was most proud. Deciding to make a change, at age thirty-seven, he sold his house and moved his family to Memphis, Tennessee. That summer, at University of Tennessee, he began his freshmen year of dental school. Finishing at age forty, he returned to Monroe and began a forty year career of dental medicine. He retired from the practice of dentistry at age eighty.
Joining his wife of 67 years, on January 19, 2020, at the age of 91, Ed passed away. He was predeceased by his parents, Eddie and Rosa Cascio, as well as two sisters: Maria and Josephine Cascio. He is survived by his daughter, Elishia Cascio Boutwell, his son, Rodric Cascio and daughter-in-law, Sue Ellen C. Cascio. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Ed Boutwell, Jessica Boutwell Baker, Rebecca Boutwell Kobberod, Adam Cascio and Karen Cascio, as well as five great grandchildren. Surviving siblings include his sisters, Geneva Cascio and Mrs. Dorothy C. Dixon. Serving as pallbearers are Ed Boutwell, Adam Cascio, Michael J. Dixon, Raymond Hoggatt, Jr., Jack McCants, Phillip Strickland, Kent Baker and Westley Wallace. Honorary pallbearers include Ivy C. Brown and Chris Kobberod. The family extends special thanks and lifelong gratitude to their caregivers, Mrs. Emma Cooper, Mrs. Teresa Ogumnuyiwa, LaTonya Lewis, Anquanic Jones and Kim Lewis.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7 P.M., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe. With Father Al Jones officiating, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M., on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of Monroe, interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Online condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Homes
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020