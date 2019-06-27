|
Edward Lee Cain
Bastrop - Funeral services celebrating the life of Edward Lee Cain, 87 of Bastrop, La. will be 2pm Saturday June 29, 2019 at Cherry Ridge Baptist Church 1005 Cherry Ridge Road Bastrop, La. 71220 with Rev. Dennis Hackler officiating. Interment will follow at Causey Cemetery with full military honors under the direction of Church Funeral Services and Crematory Baton Rouge, LA. Ed was born August 13, 1931 to the union of Claud and Effie Kinnaird Cain and passed from this life June 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ed was a member of Cherry Ridge Baptist Church Bastrop, La. graduated from Bastrop High School and attended Northeast La. University. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in the Philippines. It was there that he became a Mason of Leonard Wood Lodge NO.105 F&AM Clark Air Force Base, Luzon Philippine Islands. He was also a Master Mason 32 Master of the Royal Secret The Scottish Rite. Ed owned several retail businesses over a span of 60 plus years in Bastrop, Monroe and West Monroe and Texarkana, Texas from selling appliances to interiors, small engine parts and the manufacturing of Cane Cutter Boats of which there are still a few around today. Ed known by his closest family and friends as "Jack" was a giver not a taker, he was a compassionate soul. He was a very loyal friend, brother, son, but most of all he was a true patriarch of his family whom he loved unconditionally his children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always had our back in life and held our hand through to the end. Life will never be the same on earth without him. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Ed is preceded in death by his parents Claud and Effie Cain, a son whom he longed to be with Jory Lee Cain; sister, Verdese Cain Briley; brother's, Vernon "Son" Cain, Cecil Cain, and Clayton Dale "Tooley" Cain. Survivors include his loving wife, best friend, and caregiver of 62 years lrmagene Mardis Cain; daughter, Melissa Jan Shirley (David) of Baton Rouge, La.; daughter-in-law, Denise Roberts Cain of Bastrop, La.; son, Jody Edward Cain (Jennifer) of Monroe, La.; grandchildren, Cody Lee Cain (Lauren), Caroline Victoria Flournoy (Michael), Mary Margaret, Molly Frances and Mae Marie Cain; great-grandchildren, Carson, Hudson, Camden, Trey and Landin, expected to be here in July, Collins Elizabeth Flournoy and nieces, nephews and many friends. Pallbearers will be David Shirley, Larry Elkins, Clifton Bryant, Jerry Cain, Logan Cain, Cody Cain, Les McCartney, and Ervin White. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Johnston, Mike Arrant, Venoy Kinnaird and his childhood best friend to the end Ms. Merle Hogan. Thank you so much to his caregivers who gave their love and time to him that allowed him to stay at home till the end of which he was very much appreciative Jerry, Penny and Logan Cain, Margie Nell Ray, Gary and Lisa Guice, Donnice Lee, Tawanna Jackson, Ms. Brenda and Bro. Hut and all the people at Council on Aging, Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care, all the VA nurses and home health staff and thank you to all the friends and the deacons and the pastor of Cherry Ridge Baptist Church that gave of their time to visit and all the calls and cards that were sent his way thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Friends may call for visitation after 12:00pm till service time at 2:00pm on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Cherry Ridge Baptist Church Bastrop, LA. In lieu of flowers, family and friends that would prefer to give a memorial gift to be used by the family to honor his life and memory through a charity, please visit
https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/edward-lee-cain Online condolences at
www.churchfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Star on June 27, 2019