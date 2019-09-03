|
|
Edwin Samuel Handel
Monroe - A graveside service for Edwin Samuel Handel, 75, of West Monroe will be held at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA, at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, with Rabbi Jana De Benedetti officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Edwin Samuel Handel was born February 11, 1944, in Shreveport, LA and passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in West Monroe, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Fannie Handel.
Mr. Handel is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sharol Blake Handel and his children, Sharolyn Handel of Shreveport, LA, Angela Handel Miller and husband Wayne of Columbia, MD, and Eddie Handel of West Monroe, LA. He is also survived by his grandson, Nathan Miller of Columbia, MD.
Ed graduated from C.E. Byrd High School of Shreveport, LA, in 1962. He earned a degree in Business Administration from Northeast Louisiana State College of Monroe, LA, in 1966. He served his country as a member of the United States Army, two years active duty and 20 years in the Army Reserves retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He worked for one year with the U.S. Forest Service before working 33 years as a Field Revenue Officer for the Internal Revenue Service.
Ed was an avid reader; he enjoyed reading mostly history and non-fiction. He was a huge football fan, and really enjoyed cheering on his LSU Tigers and West Monroe Rebels. He was an animal lover and happiest when he was enjoying time with his dogs.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Paws of Northeast LA or the Delta Humane Society in Rayville, LA.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 3, 2019