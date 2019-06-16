Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
507 Foster St
Rayville, LA 71269
Edwina Nolan Starnes


Monroe - Edwina Nolan Starnes died June 12, 2019 at her home in Monroe, Louisiana. She was born on June 14, 1931 in Start, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her son Bobby Gene Starnes and grandson Bobby Gene Starnes, Jr. and is survived by her sons Arnett Burk Baker and Billy Ray Starnes and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was retired from South Central Bell and was an active member of Eastern Star for many years. Funeral arrangements at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville pending.
Published in The News Star on June 16, 2019
