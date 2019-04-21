|
Effie May Hinton
Monroe - Funeral services for Effie May Hinton, 98, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019, at Lakeshore Baptist Church with Rev. William Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 PM until service time at Lakeshore Baptist Church.
Effie was born in Caldwell Parish April 15, 1921, to the union of Elmo and Maggie Coates May. She has lived in Monroe since 1945. Effie was a member of Central Baptist Church for 37 years, where she taught Sunday school for many years and worked in other organizations of the church. She was now a member of Lakeshore Baptist Church. She loved her God and her family and tried to serve them well.
Effie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C. L. Hinton, Sr.; her son, C. L. Hinton, Jr.; her sons-in-law, Glenn Boudreaux and Lilburn Wilhite; her brothers and spouses, Clyde and Amanda May, Marion and Odessa May, William and Vela Mae May, Aaron and Hazel May, and Gordon and LaFaye May; sister-in-law, Betty May; and brother-in-law, Mayo Blackmon.
She is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Hinton Wilhite and Elaine Hinton Boudreaux; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Cooper Hinton; grandchildren, Randy Hinton, Aaron Hinton (Andrea), Kim Hinton Adams (Jay), John Via, Jr., and Anjel Via Liles (Doug); great-grandchildren, Jordan Hinton, Maisy Liles, and Zeke Adams; step-grandchildren, Jessie Roberson (Aaron), and Holly Adams Walker (Scott); step-great-grandchildren, Blake Roberson, Brooke Roberson, and Bowie Walker; sister, Arvenia May Blackmon; brother, Leo May; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Doug Liles, Jay Adams, Donnie Earl Johnson, Clint May, Craig May, and Steven May.
