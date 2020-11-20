Eleanor Lynn DeBray Caraway
Monroe - A memorial service for Eleanor Lynn DeBray Caraway will be held Sunday November 22 at the First United Methodist Church in Monroe. Visitation will be at 2:00, followed by the memorial service at 3:00. It is requested that guests wear masks and maintain social distancing. The officiating clergy will be Rev. Brian Mercer and Dr. Larry Stafford.
Eleanor Lynn DeBray, born in Winnfield, LA on October 1, 1933, was the child of Eva Mae Jackson and Harold Leon DeBray. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother Harold Jackson DeBray and his wife Betty. Eleanor passed away November 19, 2020.
Eleanor graduated as valedictorian from Winnfield High School in 1951and Cum Laude from Centenary College in 1954 with a degree in education. She and Stone W. Caraway were married in 1952. She was an accomplished musician, educator, and seamstress. Eleanor was also a talented porcelain china painter, she enjoyed traveling with Stone, and she loved her dogs. She was always actively involved in the churches her husband served.
Eleanor was a wife cherished by her husband of sixty-nine years. She was a lady of grace and kindness which endeared her to others, and she passed along her great love for family to her daughter Diane and son-in-law C. A. "Hap" Martin Ill. Her heart filled also with her love for her grandchildren and their wives: C. Allan Martin IV and Amanda Leigh Maxwell, Wesley "Wes" Walker Martin and Emily Alice Husted and her great-grandchildren: Emma Michael, Avery Stone, Walker Allan and Levi Reid. She spoke often of the wonderful joy she experienced with the family she loved so much, and they adored her.
