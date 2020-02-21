Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Gay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Marie Maasjo Gay


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Marie Maasjo Gay Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Maasjo Gay

Monroe - Elizabeth Marie Maasjo Gay was born on July 22, 1951, in Valley City, ND, to Virginia B. Naves and Milton J. Maasjo, and passed away Wednesday. February 19, 2020. Beth graduated from Fingal High School and attended Valley City State College. She married Jimmy Gay in Aberdeen, SD, on December 29, 1980, and moved to Monroe in 1983. Beth was an employee of Parker Auto Body in Monroe for eight years. She was also an avid bowler for many years.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Virginia Maasjo; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Everett and Marie Gay.

Beth is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jimmy Gay; brother, Marlyn Maasjo of Fingal, ND; sister, Dawn Struxness and husband Ron of Naperville, IL; and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -