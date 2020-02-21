|
|
Elizabeth Marie Maasjo Gay
Monroe - Elizabeth Marie Maasjo Gay was born on July 22, 1951, in Valley City, ND, to Virginia B. Naves and Milton J. Maasjo, and passed away Wednesday. February 19, 2020. Beth graduated from Fingal High School and attended Valley City State College. She married Jimmy Gay in Aberdeen, SD, on December 29, 1980, and moved to Monroe in 1983. Beth was an employee of Parker Auto Body in Monroe for eight years. She was also an avid bowler for many years.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Virginia Maasjo; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Everett and Marie Gay.
Beth is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jimmy Gay; brother, Marlyn Maasjo of Fingal, ND; sister, Dawn Struxness and husband Ron of Naperville, IL; and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020