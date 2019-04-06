|
Elizabeth Terry
Monroe - Funeral services for Elizabeth "Ibby" Terry, 48, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Monroe, with Rev. James Doughty, Rev. Clarence Powell, and Rev, Terry Slawson officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Elizabeth "Ibby" was born July 2, 1970, in Monroe, LA, and passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her Residence in Monroe, LA.
Ibby was a proud graduate of Neville High School, class of 1990. She was a Tigerette and loved cheering on the Tigers! She was a big fan of the ULM Warhawks and loved going to the football games. Ibby loved reading mysteries, doing word searches, watching Hallmark movies, and being a Nanny to her nieces and nephews. Ibby was born with perfect pitch and enjoyed singing in the youth choir and the ensemble, Koinonia. As a child she was on the church puppet team. For 30 years she cared for and loved the children in the church nursery. Ibby was always checking on people and praying daily for her church and the ones she loved.
Ibby was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy L. Terry, Sr.
Survivors include her mother, Lehlia Hennington Terry; sisters, Laura Arrington and (Kent), Amanda Terry, Ellen Allums and (Chris); brother, Jimmy Terry, Jr. and (Stacy); nieces, Jennilee Nolan and (Will), Emily Alexander and (Justin), Caroline Allums, Elizabeth Allums, and Patricia Terry; nephews, William Arrington, James Christopher Allums, Bradley Terry, Jon Thomas Allums, and Devon Terry; great nieces, Ella Little, Charlotte Nolan, and Penelope Alexander; best friends, Christine, Teto and Savannah Ghosh. "Permit the children to come unto Me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. Truly I say unto you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child, shall not enter it at all." Luke 18: 16-17.
Pallbearers will be Justin Alexander, James Christopher Allums, Jon Thomas Allums, William Arrington, John Mazziotti, Will Nolan, Devon Terry, Michael Terry and Bradley Terry.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Brad Johnson, Greg Moorhead, Greg Jones, Ryan Jones and Teto Ghosh.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe Children's Ministry.
