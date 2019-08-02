|
Ellen Jane Jones
Calhoun, LA - Graveside services for Mrs. Ellen Jane Jones of Calhoun, LA will be held at 2:00pm, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Ellen was born October 2, 1948 and passed from this life on July 31, 2019 at the age of 70.
She enjoyed bowling, reading, and watching sports.
She is preceded in death by her brother, David Mullins.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 53 years, Pete Jones of Calhoun, LA; daughter, Stacey Jones of Calhoun, LA.; son, Jason Jones and wife Kim of Calhoun, LA.; sisters, Ramona Mullins of West Monroe, LA and Cynthia Magee Mullins of West Monroe, LA.; six grandchildren, Ashleigh, Kaitlym, Gage, Jamie, Hunner, Remie Jones; two great-grandchildren, Roman Sturgill, and Oaklee Mitchell; Also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Mitchell, Hunner Jones, Gage Jones, and David "Bubba" Mullins.
Griffin Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 2, 2019