Ellen Louise Mullenix
Columbia - Funeral services for Ellen Louise Mullenix of Hebert will be at 1:00 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 from the chapel of Riser Funeral Home, Columbia with Bro. Roy Lowery and Bro. C. R. Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Hebert Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 PM until 8 PM on Saturday, September 14 at the funeral home.
Louise Swett Mullenix, age 81, was born October 7, 1937 to the union of her parents, Walker and Sadie Swett in Hebert, Louisiana. She passed from this life on September 13, 2019 at Citizens Medical Center after bravely battling cancer. Louise was very devoted to her family whom she dearly loved. She was married to her loving husband, Louis Mullenix for 66 years. Together they successfully created and operated Mullenix Farms until retiring. Louise was known for her home cooking for the farm. People lined up for her delicious meals and kind words. To know Louise was to love her. She enjoyed flower gardening, her family and the Saints. Louise was also a member of Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Glynn Swett.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Louis Mullenix; sons: Larry Mullenix and wife, Debbie; Dennis Mullenix and wife, Cindy; daughter, Janet Boyett and husband, Duncan; grandchildren: Robin Floyes and husband Greg, Steven Mullenix, Deann Floyd, Leann Boyett, Jonathan Mullenix and wife, Candace; great-grandchildren: Nealy Ellerbe and husband, Ross, Emily Floyes, Shelby Floyes, Tristan Mullenix, Carlee Mullenix, Sadie Floyd and Hope Parker; great-great-grandchildren: Natalie Ellerbe and Gus Mullenix and her special friend who was like a sister, Faye Deaton.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Mullenix, Kevin Mullenix, Glynn Mullenix, Speck Graham, Jimmy Graham and Harris Clark. Honorary pallbearers are Roger Wheeler, Luther Nolan Howard and Roger Shipp.
The family would like to thank Dr. Randy Head, the nurses and staff at Citizens Medical Center for the loving care they gave to Louise in her final days.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 15, 2019