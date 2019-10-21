|
|
Ellis "L B" Frost
West Monroe - Ellis Ray "L B" Frost, 88, passed away October 20, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery, Cadeville, LA. Rev. Russell Rhodes will officiate. Immediately following the graveside service, friends and family are invited to the Fish Net Worship Center for a celebration of life service.
Ellis did not want a sad funeral. He wanted his friends and family to celebrate his long happy life, rather than cry at his funeral.
Ellis served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, retired from Riverwood after 41 years and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Lawson Frost and Mecie Bamburg Frost; siblings, Addie Mae Head, Gertie Thomas, Helen Sharbano, Dorothy Frost, Otto Frost and Alfred Frost.
Ellis is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Frost; children, Marianne Frost Hale, Beth Frost Crain and husband Marvin; grandchildren, Robby Smith, Ryan Smith, Jamie Smith, Jonathan Crenshaw, Natalie Devillier; great-grandchildren, Amaya Smith, Trevor Smith, Lane Crenshaw, Hunter Smith, Brantley Smith, and A.J. Devillier; siblings, who checked on him daily, Marie Tolbird, Carl Frost, Polly Bryan and Dean Frost; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Robert Ellis "Robby" Smith, Ryan Smith, Jonathan Crenshaw, Lane Crenshaw, Alex Deviller and David Frost.
The family extends thanks to Glenwood Regional Medical Center, West Monroe Guest House Rehabilitation, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center and special niece and caregiver Jane Ball.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019