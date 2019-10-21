Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis "L B" Frost

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellis "L B" Frost Obituary
Ellis "L B" Frost

West Monroe - Ellis Ray "L B" Frost, 88, passed away October 20, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery, Cadeville, LA. Rev. Russell Rhodes will officiate. Immediately following the graveside service, friends and family are invited to the Fish Net Worship Center for a celebration of life service.

Ellis did not want a sad funeral. He wanted his friends and family to celebrate his long happy life, rather than cry at his funeral.

Ellis served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, retired from Riverwood after 41 years and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Lawson Frost and Mecie Bamburg Frost; siblings, Addie Mae Head, Gertie Thomas, Helen Sharbano, Dorothy Frost, Otto Frost and Alfred Frost.

Ellis is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Frost; children, Marianne Frost Hale, Beth Frost Crain and husband Marvin; grandchildren, Robby Smith, Ryan Smith, Jamie Smith, Jonathan Crenshaw, Natalie Devillier; great-grandchildren, Amaya Smith, Trevor Smith, Lane Crenshaw, Hunter Smith, Brantley Smith, and A.J. Devillier; siblings, who checked on him daily, Marie Tolbird, Carl Frost, Polly Bryan and Dean Frost; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Robert Ellis "Robby" Smith, Ryan Smith, Jonathan Crenshaw, Lane Crenshaw, Alex Deviller and David Frost.

The family extends thanks to Glenwood Regional Medical Center, West Monroe Guest House Rehabilitation, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center and special niece and caregiver Jane Ball.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now