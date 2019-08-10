|
|
Eloise E. Hayden
West Monroe - Funeral services for Eloise E. Hayden will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Pentecostals of the Twin Cities. Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery, Eros, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Tom Foster, Rev. Mark Foster and Rev. Jason Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church.
Eloise was a member of Pentecostals of the Twin Cities.
Eloise is survived by her daughters, Pat Treadway and husband Buck, Sue Telano and husband Sonny and Gayla Foster and husband Tom; sister, Lurline Phillips; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star on Aug. 10, 2019