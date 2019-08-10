Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pentecostals of the Twin Cities.
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Pentecostals of the Twin Cities.
Resources
Eloise E. Hayden

Eloise E. Hayden Obituary
Eloise E. Hayden

West Monroe - Funeral services for Eloise E. Hayden will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Pentecostals of the Twin Cities. Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery, Eros, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Tom Foster, Rev. Mark Foster and Rev. Jason Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church.

Eloise was a member of Pentecostals of the Twin Cities.

Eloise is survived by her daughters, Pat Treadway and husband Buck, Sue Telano and husband Sonny and Gayla Foster and husband Tom; sister, Lurline Phillips; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in The News Star on Aug. 10, 2019
