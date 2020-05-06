|
Eloise Hollis Fortenberry
Calhoun - Private Family Graveside Services for Mrs. Eloise Hollis Fortenberry, 84, of Calhoun, LA will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA with Don DeLukie and Charles Kirklin officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Fortenberry was born on January 12, 1936 and passed away on May 4, 2020. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. Eloise was devoted to her family, spending 65 beautiful years with her husband, Stan. She was a mother to all with a heart to serve others. She was adventurous and fearless, instilling in her children and grandchildren a boldness to follow their dreams while never forgetting where they came from. Mrs. Fortenberry was hardworking and faithful to the Lord. She loved nothing more than to spend her days surrounded by children, sharing with them the Love of God. She enjoyed all of God's creation, spending many of her days in the flower garden and her nights watching the moon and stars. Her love of nature and the outdoors could be seen through her dedication to beautifying Roselawn Memorial Gardens, which she owned and cherished for 40 years. Her legacy will live on and her love will not be forgotten.
Mrs. Fortenberry is preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Ruby Hollis; and by her sisters, Beth Tucker, Carolyn Kimball and Sue Alderman.
Survivors include her husband, Stanley Fortenberry; daughter, Melanie Massey and husband, Richard; sons, Pete Fortenberry, and Rick Fortenberry and wife, Shelby; grandchildren, Dillon Diaz and wife, Emily, Dusty Stewart, Aimee Hunter, Cecilia Fortenberry, Judge Fortenberry and wife, Lindsay, and Maleah Fortenberry; great grandchildren, Hallie Diaz and Beaux Diaz; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the White's Ferry Road Church of Christ Children's Ministry.
The family would like to say thank you to all of the Administration and Staff of Princeton Place in Ruston, LA for the care they have given to our mother.
