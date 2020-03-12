Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Lakeshore Baptist Church
Eloise Lusk Sayre


1926 - 2020
Eloise Lusk Sayre Obituary
Eloise Lusk Sayre

Monroe, LA - Funeral services for Eloise Lusk Sayre, 94, of Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lakeshore Baptist Church with Rev.

William Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00PM until 7:00PM, Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.

Eloise Lusk Sayre passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1926, in Gueydan, Louisiana to James Lee Lusk and Beatrice Campbell Lusk. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William S. "Simmie" Sayre, and brothers James Lusk and Raymond Lusk. She is survived by her son, Bill Sayre and wife Debbie, daughter Susan King and husband Jeff, and daughter Diane Madison and husband Jamie. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren Will Gaston and wife Natalie, Amanda Money and husband Nathan, James Sayre, Katie Sayre and husband Andrew McCormick, Rebecca Sayre, Nathan Madison, and Megan Madison, and great-grandchildren Brenna Money and Hayden Gaston.

The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at both Ouachita Healthcare and St. Francis Hospital for the care she received in her final years and days.

Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Baptist Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
