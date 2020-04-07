|
|
Elsie Bryant Newcomer
Monroe, LA - Elsie "Buggs" Eudora Bryant Newcomer passed away in Monroe, Louisiana on April 4, 2020, at the age of 91. Elsie Newcomer was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Henry Newcomer; son, Donald Henry Newcomer; brother, CD Bryant; father and mother, Joseph and Edna Bryant. Elsie Newcomer is lovingly remembered by her daughter and best friend, Deborah N. Foley; daughter-in-law, Song Cha Newcomer; sister, Doris Cloud; brothers, Bradford, Wayne and Joe Bryant; grandchildren, Don Newcomer, Jr. (Sabrina), Kimberly Scott (Lance), Deidra Adair (Jeremy), Nicole Cabello (Hector), Brandon Foley (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Nickolas and Kara Newcomer, Khloe and Alexander Scott, Olivia and Fitz Adair, Delilah and Amelia Cabello, Bella, Jude Henry and Bruin Foley. Elsie was born in Sontag, Mississippi on June 25, 1928. Elsie and Joseph Newcomer started Newcomer & Son Air Conditioning in 1972 which still operates today under the ownership of grandson, Donald H. Newcomer, Jr. Elsie was a homemaker and the Office Manager for Newcomer & Son Air Conditioning for over 45 years. Elsie was a Charter Member of North Monroe Baptist Church and taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years. Elsie truly enjoyed her life. She loved taking care of and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart and soul. She never missed an event or activity that her "Sweet Angels" were involved in. Everyone who met her, loved her. She always provided words of wisdom and motherly, spiritual advice. To know her was to love her. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to her sitter and friend, LuLu Heckard. LuLu was a true friend to her "Sunshine" and brought happiness to Elsie's life.
Private family graveside services for Mrs. Elsie Bryant Newcomer will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park cemetery with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Lamy Lane, Monroe. A memorial service will be held at North Monroe Baptist Church at a later date.
Memorials may be made to at www.stjude.org/give/memorials.
Online condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Homes
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020