Elsie Harrell
Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Elsie Rita Comeaux Harrell, 89, of Monroe, LA, will be held 2:00PM Thursday, June 25, 2020, at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Wednesday at North Monroe Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Harrell was born November 13, 1930 in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana and passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. She was a longtime member of North Monroe Baptist Church of fifty-one years and was a member of the John Tannehill Sunday school class. Before retirement, Elsie was a beloved elementary school teacher. After having four children, she dedicated herself to not only earning a bachelor's degree, but she continued with her higher education until receiving a master's degree and plus thirty. After retiring for teaching she worked with Mary Kay products for over 20 years. Elsie and her husband Dalton traveled all over the United States and saw almost every state together. She was devoted to her family, loved on her grandchildren, and loved to spend time in her garden.
Mrs. Harrell is preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Elva Comeaux; grandchild, Logan Johnson; and siblings, Calvin Comeaux, Shirley Thibodeaux, and Eddie Comeaux.
Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Dalton K. Harrell; children, Janice Worley (Biff), Bonnie Ochs (Paul), Gerry Johnson (Michael), and Betsy Esswein (Mike); brother, Malvin Comeaux (Evelyn); twelve grandchildren, Ashleigh Worley, Christopher Esswein(Jaime) Adam Alexander (Chessi), Julie Miles (Michael) Stephanie Alexander, Raleigh Worley, Michaela Eppinette, Layton Johnson, Paul Ochs III, Kristin Eppinette, Lucas Johnson, Hannah Ochs; and twelve great grandchildren, Azlyn Alexander, Elsie Alexander, Shelby Nuber, Gabe Gittinger, Rodney Dolliole, Rocko Dolliole, Rory Dolliole, Isabela Escalante, Phillip Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Miller Miles, And Georgia Miles.
Pallbearers will be Layton Johnson, Lucas Johnson, Adam Alexander, Paul Ochs, Fred Bennett, David Lehne, Benson Bennett, and John Tannehill.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons International or to North Monroe Baptist Church.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.