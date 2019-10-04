|
Elvin Caples
West Monroe - Funeral Service Celebrating the Life of Elvin Caples, 89, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA with Dr. Randy Burdeaux and Dr. Woody Rimes officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Elvin was born May 7, 1930 to Mae McGrew Caples and Albert Caples, and passed away on September 30, 2019. He was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from Georgia Pacific Corporation after 30 years of employment. He was a devoted father and grandfather who never met a stranger and always had plenty of jokes to tell. Mr. Caples loved to fish, garden, and visit with family and friends.
Elvin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly Caples; two children, Kim McGaugh and husband, Sam of Gluckstadt, MS, and Kevin Caples, of West Monroe, LA; four grandchildren, Jacob McGaugh (Lauren), Jodi Sumerall (Daniel), Chelsea McCue (Matthew), and Callie Zuber; nine great grandchildren, Manning, Jake, Evie, Mary Frances, and Ruby McGaugh, Chloe and Emma Sumerall, and Quinn and Maeve McCue; nephew, Donald Storey (Leigh) and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers are Greg Howze, Todd Lawrence, Charles McCain, Scott McKaskle, Wayne Rutledge, Lane Tolar, Larry Tolar, David Wilkes, John Wilkes, and Mike Wilkes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roger Berry, Robert Guess. Matthew McCue, Keith McKaskle, Jacob McGaugh, Mike Stone, and Daniel Sumerall.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Donations to the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Benevolence Crew may be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in The News Star on Oct. 4, 2019