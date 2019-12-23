|
Emily Watts Boyd
Choudrant - Funeral Services for Emily Watts Boyd, 91, of Choudrant, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Beulah Methodist Church in Calhoun, LA, with Rev. Jerry Salisbury and Rev. Lisa Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in Beulah Methodist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the church.
Mrs. Boyd was born January 10, 1928, to Archie & Susie Duren, in Pickens County, Alabama, and passed away December 21, 2019, in Choudrant, LA. She was affectionally known since early childhood as "Blue Eyes". She married Otha R. Watts on April 21, 1945 and moved to North Louisiana. She and Otha had two sons, Joe and Gary. Emily was a devoted wife, mother, Mammaw and great Mammaw. Her family was her passion and she was a friend to everyone she met. She was a devoted member of Beulah Methodist Church in Calhoun and a lifetime member of the ladies Auxiliary. Emily was a talented artist plus many other talents that she used to bless others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otha R. Watts; parents, Archie Duren and Susie Jacobs; stepfather, James Jacobs; son, Gary Watts; great grandson, John Clarke Perry; sister, Mary Finley; brothers-in-law, Richard Snyder and Fred Finley; nephews, Rodney Snyder and Rick Snyder; and many other special loved ones in her life.
Survivors include her son, Joe R. Watts and wife Judy; grandchildren, Joe D. Watts and wife Stacie, Tim D. Watts and wife Rebecca, Amy D. Ates and husband Alan, Tina M. Koeshall and husband John, Mandy L. Lynn and husband Wade, and Holley M. Perry and husband Jonathon; fifteen great grandchildren; sister, Billie Sue Snyder; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joe Watts, Tim Watts, Alan Ates, Clay Watts, Caleb Watts and Carson Watts.
Honorary Pallbearers will be David Lane, Luke Watts and Zeb Ates.
