Services
Southern Funeral Home Winnfield - Winnfield
202 E. Lafayette St.
Winnfield, LA 71483
(318) 628-6921
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Winnfield
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
First Baptist Church of Winnfield
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Winnfield
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmy Bostick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmy Bostick


2019 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emmy Bostick Obituary
Emmy Bostick

Winnfield - Emmy Elizabeth Bostick passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston Texas. She was born Thursday, July 19 in Monroe Louisiana to her loving parents, Chase and Jourdan Jurek Bostick. She is also survived by her brother Denver, her sister Mere Elle, paternal grandparents Cecelia and Butch Bostick, maternal grandparents Kaye and Andy Pyles and Chuck Jurek.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Winnfield with Reverends Lori Spangler, Steven Smithson, and Allan Eppinette officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Winnfield under the direction of Southern Funeral Home.

Friends may visit with the family at First Baptist Church on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.

The family request that memorial donations please be made to: John Clarke Perry Foundation, 4213 Adeline Lane, Monroe LA 71201 or online at www.johnclarkeperryfoundation.com

Messages of condolences may be sent to the family online by vsiting www.southernfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -