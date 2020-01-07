|
Emmy Bostick
Winnfield - Emmy Elizabeth Bostick passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston Texas. She was born Thursday, July 19 in Monroe Louisiana to her loving parents, Chase and Jourdan Jurek Bostick. She is also survived by her brother Denver, her sister Mere Elle, paternal grandparents Cecelia and Butch Bostick, maternal grandparents Kaye and Andy Pyles and Chuck Jurek.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Winnfield with Reverends Lori Spangler, Steven Smithson, and Allan Eppinette officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Winnfield under the direction of Southern Funeral Home.
Friends may visit with the family at First Baptist Church on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
The family request that memorial donations please be made to: John Clarke Perry Foundation, 4213 Adeline Lane, Monroe LA 71201 or online at www.johnclarkeperryfoundation.com
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family online by vsiting www.southernfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020