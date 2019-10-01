|
|
Eric Leighton McKneely
West Monroe - It is with great sadness that the family of Eric Leighton McKneely announces his passing at his home on September 28, 2019, at the age of 29 years. Eric will be lovingly remembered by his father, Ronald Keith McKneely, Jr. and wife Kathy and his mother Kimberly Grice McClung. Eric will also be forever remembered by his cousins Courtney Singler and Kate Goodwin.
Eric was born May 10, 1990, in Ruston, Louisiana, and grew up in West Monroe, Louisiana. After graduation from West Monroe High School, Eric attended Delta Community College and Louisiana Tech University.
Those who were close to Eric loved him for his witty, fun-loving demeanor and tender soul. He loved his family's pet dogs and loved to read and cook. Eric enjoyed working with Kathy and especially enjoyed helping remodel her mother's home in Mobile this summer.
A private graveside memorial service for family members will be held at the Tulip Cemetery in Athens, Louisiana, on October 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Dr. Reggie Bridges will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be made online to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Mailing Address: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on Oct. 1, 2019