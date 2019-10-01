Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
209 North Bonner Street
Ruston, LA 71270
(318) 255-2832
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric McKneely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Leighton McKneely


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Leighton McKneely Obituary
Eric Leighton McKneely

West Monroe - It is with great sadness that the family of Eric Leighton McKneely announces his passing at his home on September 28, 2019, at the age of 29 years. Eric will be lovingly remembered by his father, Ronald Keith McKneely, Jr. and wife Kathy and his mother Kimberly Grice McClung. Eric will also be forever remembered by his cousins Courtney Singler and Kate Goodwin.

Eric was born May 10, 1990, in Ruston, Louisiana, and grew up in West Monroe, Louisiana. After graduation from West Monroe High School, Eric attended Delta Community College and Louisiana Tech University.

Those who were close to Eric loved him for his witty, fun-loving demeanor and tender soul. He loved his family's pet dogs and loved to read and cook. Eric enjoyed working with Kathy and especially enjoyed helping remodel her mother's home in Mobile this summer.

A private graveside memorial service for family members will be held at the Tulip Cemetery in Athens, Louisiana, on October 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Dr. Reggie Bridges will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be made online to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Mailing Address: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now