Ermis King Wilson
Sterlington - Funeral service for Mr. Ermis King Wilson, 76, of Sterlington, LA, will be held 12:00PM Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until 12:00PM Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilson was born on November 10, 1943, in Greenwood, MS, and died on December 3, 2019, at his residence. He was the Director of Telephone Services at Century Telephone, where he worked for over 32 years. Mr. Wilson and his wife loved to travel and watch his grandchildren in all their activities.
Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Newman Wilson, and his parents, Ermis C. and Margaret Gardner Wilson.
Survivors include his son, Matt Wilson and wife Misty; daughter, Allison Page; grandchildren, Crew and Kayden Wilson and Lanlea and Banks Page; brother, Fred Wilson and wife Beth; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ernie and Kathy Newman; and numerous nieces, nephew, and other family members.
Pallbearers will be Jake Newman, Sam Newman, John Wilson, Matt Miller, Brad Burtram, Kevin Woods, Greg Andrews, and Robbie Accardo.
Memorials may be made to , 3 International Drive Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019