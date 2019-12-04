Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Resources
More Obituaries for Ermis Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ermis King Wilson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ermis King Wilson Obituary
Ermis King Wilson

Sterlington - Funeral service for Mr. Ermis King Wilson, 76, of Sterlington, LA, will be held 12:00PM Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until 12:00PM Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.

Mr. Wilson was born on November 10, 1943, in Greenwood, MS, and died on December 3, 2019, at his residence. He was the Director of Telephone Services at Century Telephone, where he worked for over 32 years. Mr. Wilson and his wife loved to travel and watch his grandchildren in all their activities.

Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Newman Wilson, and his parents, Ermis C. and Margaret Gardner Wilson.

Survivors include his son, Matt Wilson and wife Misty; daughter, Allison Page; grandchildren, Crew and Kayden Wilson and Lanlea and Banks Page; brother, Fred Wilson and wife Beth; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ernie and Kathy Newman; and numerous nieces, nephew, and other family members.

Pallbearers will be Jake Newman, Sam Newman, John Wilson, Matt Miller, Brad Burtram, Kevin Woods, Greg Andrews, and Robbie Accardo.

Memorials may be made to , 3 International Drive Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ermis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -