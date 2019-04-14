|
Ernest Devayne Garris
Spearsville - Funeral services for Ernest Devayne Garris, 83, will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Mt. Union Baptist Church, near Spearsville, with Bro. Johnny Mitcham and Bro. Michael Singleton officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Union Cemetery under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.
Mr. Garris went to his heavenly home on April 12, 2019. He was a native of Union Parish, having lived in the Mt. Union community. Mr. Garris was a cattle and poultry farmer during his lifetime. He was known for his ability to grow award winning watermelons of all varieties. His work ethic allowed him to provide for his family and community as he worked in his garden. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. As a young man, he was an accomplished professional boxer. Above all, he loved his Lord, serving as a Deacon at Mt. Union Baptist Church. He mentored many young men on their walk with our Savior.
Mr. Garris was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Francis Jackson Garris; parents, Conrad and Thelma Smith Garris; and brother, Ishmal Garris.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Martel Mitcham Garris of West Monroe, La.; two sons, Gary Devayne Garris (Cynthia) of Jonesboro, Ar. and Phillip Scott Garris of Baton Rouge, La.; two daughters, Mary Kathryn Begley (David) of Black Mountain, North Carolina and Sharon Renee Bridges (Stan) of Downsville, La.; two step-sons, Kenneth Mitcham (Rebecca) and David Mitcham (Susie); one step-daughter, Kathy Allen (Preston); one brother, C.C. Garris (Elizabeth) of Farmerville, La.; six grandchildren, Jeremy Begley, Hunter Begley, Joseph Garris, Sarah Bridges, Ian Bridges and Logan Bridges; two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Jackson "Jay"; a host of step-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Henderson, Dexter Glosson, Ian Bridges, Logan Bridges, Marcus Allen and Joseph Garris.
Honorary pallbearers will be active and inactive Deacons of Mt. Union Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Mt. Union Baptist Church.
Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
The family request that memorials may be made to the Mt. Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.
Farrar Funeral Home
Farmerville, La.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 14, 2019