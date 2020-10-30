1/1
Ernestine Hammett Howell
Ernestine Hammett Howell

West Monroe - Graveside Services for Ernestine Hammett Howell, 90, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, with Rev. William Smith officiating. Due to Covid-19 the family will only be doing a graveside service.

Mrs. Howell died Friday, October 30, 2020. She was a member of Lakeshore Baptist Church. She was born and raised in Oak Grove, LA, and graduated from Forest High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Louisiana Tech in Ruston and Master's Degree from LSU in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Howell was an educator serving in the areas of Librarian, English Teacher, and Guidance Counselor. The majority of her 30 years in education was in the Ouachita Parish School System. Her family (especially her two grandsons) and her church have been the joy of life in retirement.

Mrs. Howell was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, ST Howell; her parents, Tyna and Ernest Hammett; brothers, Lavelle Hammett, Earl Lee Hammett, Winford Hammett and wife Sylvia; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Hammett.

Survivors include her son, Steve and wife Sandra, and their son, Tyler; daughter, Sharon and husband Richard Rawles and their son, Alan; brother, Glen Hammett; sisters-in-law, Betty Jo Hammett and Mary Lou Hammett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be David Hammett, Randy Hammett, Greg Cox, Matthew Smith, Chris Waggoner, and Robert Williamson.

Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Baptist Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
