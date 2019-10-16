Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle Eley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle Eley


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estelle Eley Obituary
Estelle Eley

West Monroe - Funeral services for Estelle Eley, 91, of West Monroe will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Dr. Woods Watson will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00 PM until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Estelle was born January 17, 1928 and passed away October 15, 2019. She was a faithful employee at Glenwood for 37 years and loved to travel with her husband. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of West Monroe. Estelle was a prayer warrior for her family, and had a special love for missions. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Vermelle Baucum, late husband of 54 years, James W. Eley, Sr., brother, Robert "Bob" Baucum .

Estelle is survived by her children; Clarissa Davidson (Ronnie), Patricia Jilg (Fred) and James Eley, Jr. (Anita); grandchildren; Angela Cramer (Wyatt), Kelli Beavers (Paul), Jason Howe, Josh Howe (Allie), Kati Batson (David), Jamie Masters (Burl), Anna Foster (Stephen), David Eley (Alayna), Rebecca Michelle Russell and Kristi Adkins Pace (Mike); 18 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be David Eley, Josh Howe, Jason Howe, Paul Beavers, Stephen Foster, Burl Masters and David Batson.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Landmark Nursing Home and Ascend Hospice for their loving care.

Memorials may be made to First West Transform Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now