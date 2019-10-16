|
Estelle Eley
West Monroe - Funeral services for Estelle Eley, 91, of West Monroe will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Dr. Woods Watson will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00 PM until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Estelle was born January 17, 1928 and passed away October 15, 2019. She was a faithful employee at Glenwood for 37 years and loved to travel with her husband. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of West Monroe. Estelle was a prayer warrior for her family, and had a special love for missions. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Vermelle Baucum, late husband of 54 years, James W. Eley, Sr., brother, Robert "Bob" Baucum .
Estelle is survived by her children; Clarissa Davidson (Ronnie), Patricia Jilg (Fred) and James Eley, Jr. (Anita); grandchildren; Angela Cramer (Wyatt), Kelli Beavers (Paul), Jason Howe, Josh Howe (Allie), Kati Batson (David), Jamie Masters (Burl), Anna Foster (Stephen), David Eley (Alayna), Rebecca Michelle Russell and Kristi Adkins Pace (Mike); 18 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Eley, Josh Howe, Jason Howe, Paul Beavers, Stephen Foster, Burl Masters and David Batson.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Landmark Nursing Home and Ascend Hospice for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to First West Transform Fund.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019